Bulgarian Foreign Ministry relays warning on ‘increased risk’ of terrorist attacks in North Macedonia

In a statement on February 16, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry called on citizens visiting the Republic of North Macedonia in coming days to note official warnings of an increased risk of terrorist attacks.

The warning from the Foreign Ministry in Sofia came after an announcement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Skopje that it had thwarted a planned terrorist attack by members of radical structures that supported ISIS.

North Macedonia’s Internal Affairs Ministry said that in several locations in the country, searches had been carried out and items related to the possible attack confiscated.

It said that it was continuing to carry out actions to ensure the safety of the public.

The US embassy in Skopje said on February 15 that there was “a heightened risk of terrorist attacks inspired by extremist ideology in North Macedonia”.

“Terrorist organizations and individuals inspired by extremist ideology are intent on attacking civilians, including US citizens traveling abroad. Terrorists increasingly use less sophisticated methods to target crowds in public places, including pistols, vehicles, and edged weapons,” the US embassy said.

“Terrorist attacks and other security incidents often take place without any warning, and US citizens are strongly encouraged to maintain a high level of vigilance. Extremists increasingly aim to identify and attack ‘soft targets’, such as: shopping malls and markets, airports, hotels, clubs and restaurants, places of worship, schools, parks, and high-profile public events (sporting contests, political rallies, demonstrations, holiday events, celebratory gatherings, etc.),” the embassy said.

(Photo: mvr.gov.mk)

