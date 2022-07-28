Half of Bulgaria’s districts are Covid-19 red zones

Fourteen out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

According to the July 28 update by the unified information portal, Blagoevgrad crossed the threshold in the past day to be reclassified from a yellow zone to a red zone, joining Bourgas, Varna, Kyustendil, Pernik, Plovdiv, Silistra, Sliven, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Yambol.

The morbidity rate is highest in the district of Varna, 444.72, followed by Sofia city, 439.03.

The remaining 14 districts are yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

Bulgaria’s national morbidity rate is 301.26 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 287.92 on July 27.

Of 7833 tests done in the past day, 1944 – about 24.81 per cent – proved positive.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!