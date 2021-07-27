Bulgaria’s former PM gets jab against Covid-19 live on Facebook

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s former Prime Minister and leader of the GERB-UDF coalition Boiko Borissov received a first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 on July 27, with the event streamed live on his Facebook page.

Borissov, who received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine against Covid-19 and is due to receive the second on August 24, said that he wanted to set an example and called on the public to get the jab.

Bulgaria lags at the bottom of the rankings in the European Union in the percentage of population vaccinated against Covid-19.

Borissov called on everyone who had voted for his coalition – which ran second in Bulgaria’s July 11 early parliamentary elections – to get vaccinated. This adds up to just more than 642 000 people, in a country of about 6.9 million.

Questioned by the medical staff ahead of receiving the injection, Borissov said that he had undergone Covid-19 in October 2020. He said that he still had a large amount of antibodies.

Accompanying Borissov for their vaccinations were GERB deputy leader Tomislav Donchev and former interior minister, now a GERB MP, Mladen Marinov.

Borissov shook hands with everyone in the room and unlike everyone else present, did not wear a mask.

(Screenshot from Borissov’s Facebook page)

