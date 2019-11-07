Rakia and Spirits Fest Sofia 2019 being held on November 29 and 30

Share this: Facebook

The seventh annual Rakia and Spirits Fest Sofia is to be held on November 29 and 30 2019 at the National Palace of Culture, NDK, in Bulgaria’s capital city, offering more than 300 kinds of rakia and other spirit drinks from the Balkans and elsewhere in the world.

More than 30 distilleries from Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Turkey, China, Brazil as well as other countries are participating.

Visitors not only can buy tickets to choose which of hundreds of kinds of rakia to taste, and additional tokens for premium drinks, but also participate in masterclasses to learn more about the process of distilling rakia.

The event includes a competition for the best rakia.

There will be a Cocktail Zone with signature cocktails with homemade syrups and Rakia Blazers, a Food Corner with the most delicious local cheese, meat and vegetarian “mezze” and a Shopping Area where you can buy your favourite drinks at a discounted price. Festival t-shirts, bags and glasses will be available to purchase at the merchandise store.

A one-day ticket costs 20 leva, covering free tasting of more than 200 kinds of rakia, three tokens for premium drinks, a branded tasting glass, and water.

A two-day ticket costs 30 leva, covering free tasting of more than 200 kinds of rakia, five tokens for premium drinks, a branded tasting glass, and water.

A VIP two-day ticket costs 45 leva, and the visitor gets a branded festival bag, branded festival T-shirt, free tasting of more than 200 kinds of rakia, five tokens for premium drinks, a branded tasting glass and water.

The festival, in Hall 7 on the fifth floor of NDK, will be open daily from 2pm to 9pm. In line with Bulgarian law, people younger than 18 will not be admitted.

Tickets are available from eventim.bg. Further information is available at the festival’s website and Facebook page.

The Sofia Globe is a media partner of the festival.

