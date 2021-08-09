‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning for 17 districts in Bulgaria for Tuesday

Share this: Facebook

Authorities in Bulgaria have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather because of soaring temperatures forecast for 17 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts for August 10.

The 17 districts are Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo and Kurdzhali.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially hazardous weather, also because of high temperatures, have been issued for everywhere else in Bulgaria – the city and district of Sofia, as well as the districts of Pernik, Smolyan, Turgovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Shoumen, Dobrich, Varna and Bourgas.

For Tuesday, the forecast maximum temperature for Silistra is 41 degrees Celsius.

The forecast highs for August 10 are 39 degrees Celsius for Yambol, 40 degrees for Plovdiv, 38 degrees for Kurdzhali, Montana, Vidin and Rousse, 35 degrees for Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, 32 degrees for Varna and 33 for Bourgas.

