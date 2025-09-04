Bulgaria’s road agency: Restrictions on heavy goods lorries during Unification Day long weekend

Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency has announced restrictions on the movement of heavy goods lorries during the long weekend around September 6, Unification Day.

September 6, Unification Day, is on a Saturday, so September 8 will be a special public holiday.

During the three days around September 6, during peak hours, the movement of lorries over 12 tons will be temporarily restricted on the Struma and Trakia motorways – along their entire length in both directions, and on the Hemus Motorway in both directions in the section from Sofia to the roundabout with the I-4 Brestnitsa – Lovech road, the agency said.

The affected section of the Hemus Motorway is on the territory of the Sofia and Lovech districts.

The Road Infrastructure Agency said that the aim is to facilitate the travel of passenger cars, increase throughput, increase traffic safety and limit the possibility of road accidents when many people set off on the road.

“The introduction of the temporary traffic organization is necessary due to the increased traffic during the holidays, when the conditions for accidents are greater due to improper overtaking and the formation of columns of heavy goods vehicles,” the agency said.

On the last working day before the long weekend, September 5, heavy lorry traffic will be suspended between 5pm and 8pm.

On September 6, the restriction on vehicles over 12 tons will be from 8am to noon.

On September 8, the ban on the movement of vehicles over 12 tons will be between 2pm and 8pm.

No restrictions will be in effect on September 7.

It is planned that the same temporary traffic organization for vehicles over 12 tons will be introduced in the next three days off for Independence Day – September 22, the agency said.

The travel restriction does not apply to vehicles carrying out public passenger transport.

On the Hemus and Struma Motorways, the ban does not apply to vehicles over 12 tons that transport dangerous goods, live animals, perishable food products and temperature-controlled cargo and specialized carcass lorries.

On the Trakia Motorway in the section from the Ihtiman Interchange to the Vakarel Interchange / in the direction of Sofia, the ban will not apply to vehicles over 12 tons carrying dangerous goods (ADR).

The Road Infrastructure Agency appealed to motorists to drive carefully and at a reasonable speed, to comply with traffic rules and not to undertake risky overtaking that endangers the safety of all other travellers.

Do not use emergency lanes on highways for faster movement in heavy traffic, as this prevents the passage of emergency vehicles in the event of an accident, the agency said.