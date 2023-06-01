Bulgaria’s road death toll in first five months of 2023 is 189

A total of 189 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in the first five months of 2023, according to provisional data published on June 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This is 10 more than at the same time in 2022, the ministry said.

From January 1 to the end of May 2023, apart from the road deaths, 3149 people were seriously injured. The number of serious accidents added up to 2370.

In May 2023, there were 588 serious accidents, leaving 50 people dead and 802 injured.

In 2022, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death rate in the European Union, according to provisional figures published on February 21 by the European Commission.

Romania had the highest road death rate in the EU in 2022, at 86 deaths per one million inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria at 78 per million.

(Photo: Jennifer Shihab/freeimages.com)

