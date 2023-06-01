Covid-19: In past month, 57 deaths in Bulgaria

The deaths of 57 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past month, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 38 385, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on June 1.

The Covid-19 death toll is comparable to the first months of the pandemic in Bulgaria, and is the third-highest in 2023.

In March 2020, when the first Covid-19 case was detected in the country, there were eight deaths, followed by 58 in April 2020 and 72 in May 2020.

In January 2023, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll was 71, in February 38, in March 43 and in April 68.

A total of 3247 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in May, bringing the total to date to 1 307 597.

There are 1925 active cases, 1033 fewer than the figure in the May 1 report.

As of June 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 17.61 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from the 31.58 figure reported on May 1.

There are 239 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 133 fewer than the figure in the May 1 report, with 33 in intensive care, nine fewer than the figure in the May 1 report.

A total of 4 612 849 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 648 in the past month.

A total of 2 077 663 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 270 in the past month.

A total of 945 654 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 349 in the past month.

As of the June 1 report, a total of 73 084 adapted booster doses had been administered, including 349 in the past month.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the ‘become a patron’ button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!