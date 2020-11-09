Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 33 more deaths, 49 087 active cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Thirty-three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 1665, the national information system’s daily report on November 9 said.

Of the 33, a total of 15 did not have concomitant diseases. The youngest was a man of 47 and the oldest a man of 88.

As is customary for a Sunday, the number of PCR tests performed in Bulgaria on November was considerably lower than on other days of the week. In all, 2151 PCR tests were done, of which 675 proved positive.

To date, 75 160 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 49 087 are active.

There are 3822 patients in hospital, an increase of 107 compared with the figure in the previous day’s report. A total of 272 are in intensive care, one more than the day before.

Twenty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 3005.

A total of 603 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 24 408.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, most are in the city of Sofia, 332.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 33, Bourgas 13, Varna 19, Veliko Turnovo four, Vidin 23, Vratsa 13, Gabrovo 13, Kyustendil 46, Lovech nine, Montana 19, Pazardzhik 20, Pernik 11, Pleven 26, Plovdiv 16, Razgrad 15, Rousse four, Sliven seven, Smolyan 13, Sofia district 34, Shoumen three and Yambol two.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!