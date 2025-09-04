September 7 2025 total lunar eclipse to be visible from Bulgaria

The total lunar eclipse on the night of September 7 2025 will be visible from Bulgaria.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon’s near side entirely passes into the Earth’s umbral shadow.

The moon will be full on September 7 over Bulgaria at 9.08pm, and the night will see a “blood moon”.

Over Bulgaria, the total lunar eclipse begins at 8.30pm, will peak at 9.11pm and end at 11.56pm.

According to the national meteorological bureau, the weather on September 7 is forecast to be sunny to partly cloudy.

Unlike a solar eclipse, it is safe to view a lunar eclipse with the naked eye.

(Archive photo: US Air Force)