Bulgarian MPs override presidential veto of State Property Act amendments

Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted on September 4 to overturn President Roumen Radev’s veto on amendments to the country’s State Property Act, meant to ease the sale of state-owned properties.

There were 126 votes in favour of overriding the veto and 46 opposed, with no abstentions.

In his motives for the veto, Radev argued that the bill simplified proceedings for selling properties under the management of the Defence Ministry, which are otherwise subject to more stringent privatisation controls, and the higher risk of malfeasance as a result of relaxed permitting requirements for investment projects deemed to be of strategic priority.

Bulgaria’s constitution grants the head of state a limited power of veto, through enabling the President to return legislation to the National Assembly for further discussion.

The National Assembly may overturn the President’s veto through a simple majority vote or accept the veto and review the vetoed clauses. Since taking office in January 2017, Radev made liberal use of the power and this was his 40th vetoed bill.

The National Assembly overturned the veto on all but eight occasions – seven times the veto was accepted by MPs and, in the other case, the government coalition at the time failed to muster the support needed to overturn it.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

