Bulgaria’s Tourism Ministry, Bourgas, launch ‘LongSummer’ campaign to extend tourist season

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Tourism said on September 4 that it has launched “LongSummer” (ДългоЛятие – DulgoLyatie) – the first initiative that aims to extend the tourist season on the southern Black Sea Coast and show that the region has something to offer beyond the traditional summer months.

The campaign presents the southern Black Sea Coast as a destination that combines a seaside holiday with museums, cultural and historical sites, tastings of local wines and products, spa weekends and festivals, the ministry said.

“The region’s riches are also available in September and October, when the conditions for travel and experiences are no less favourable,” it said.

The initiative is the result of good interaction between the state and local authorities, the statement said.

The ministry said that a month ago, at a meeting attended by Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh, the district governor of Bourgas and the mayors of the Black Sea municipalities, all participants united and jointly outlined a strategy for advertising tourism in the region under a common tourist product.

The statement said that the campaign focuses on promoting the advantages of the southern Black Sea Coast – the convenient and short distances between resorts, the opportunity for tourists to spend the night in one city and at the same time easily move to a neighboring one for a new experience.

The focus is on the rich programme of events in September and October, which become an attractive force for Bulgarian and foreign guests, the Tourism Ministry said.

“With the campaign, we show that our sea offers much more than a classic summer vacation – it can be an experience that continues throughout all seasons. This, in turn, contributes to stimulating employment in the region and developing the local tourism business,” Borshosh said.

He said that the successful development of the campaign is possible thanks to the partnership with local authorities and businesses, which are already working to ensure that tourists find a variety of services and events, even after the traditional summer peak.

Bourgas district governor Vladimir Krumov said that September is the time when the region reveals its true potential, and this feeling should reach more people.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Comments

comments