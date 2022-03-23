Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 20 deaths, 1943 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twenty people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 350, according to the March 23 report by the unified information portal.

Of 14 820 tests done in the past day, 1943 – about 13.11 per cent – proved positive.

To date 1 128 089 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 191 282 are active.

The number of active cases increased by 618 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1305 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 900 457.

As of March 23, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 319.83 on a 14-day basis, down from 323.25 on March 22.

There are 2055 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 246 newly admitted. There are 236 in intensive care, 10 fewer than the figure in the March 22 report.



Thirty-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 888.



So far, 4 338 642 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1797 in the past day

The report said that 2 048 030 people had completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 350 compared with the figure given in the March 22 report.

A total of 713 476 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1351 in the past day.

