Poll: Most Bulgarians see government as unsuccessful in key areas in first 100 days in office

More Bulgarians see the Kiril Petkov coalition government as unsuccessful than successful in eight key areas in its first 100 days in office, according to a poll by Alpha Research.

The poll was done by Alpha Research for public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television’s weekly Referendum programme and the results will be discussed by panellists at 9pm on March 22.

The area with the most overwhelming rate of disapproval was the government’s performance on inflation and incomes – with 85.8 per cent seeing it as unsuccessful against just 11.2 per cent who said that the government had been successful.

On energy issues, 77.6 per cent rated the government as unsuccessful, while 19 per cent said that it was successful.

The poll found that 77.2 per cent said that the government had been unsuccessful on judicial reform, with 19 per cent saying that it had been successful.

As to helping business amid the crisis, 60.8 per cent said that it not been successful, while close to 35 per cent said that it had.

The gap was narrower on foreign policy and the Petkov’s government’s position on Ukraine – with 53 per cent saying that it had been unsuccessful, and 40.9 per cent successful.

On defence and security, the split was 51.3 per cent unsuccessful and 42.2 per cent successful.

The poll showed 48.3 per cent as seeing government efforts towards approval of the Recovery and Sustainability Plan as unsuccessful, and 41.8 per cent as successful.

On health and the Covid-19 crisis, 55.6 per cent said that the government had not been successful and 42.2 per cent said that it had.

Alpha Research also questioned respondents as to how they saw last week’s police arrests of former prime minister and opposition GERB leader Boiko Borissov, former finance minister Vladislav Goranov and Borissov’s communications adviser Sevdelina Arnaudova.

Of those polled, 34.4 per cent said that the arrests had been a success for the government in the fight against corruption, while 60.9 per cent said that it was a failure by the Interior Ministry because it had proceeded with the arrests without evidence.

(Photo of Petkov: government.bg)

