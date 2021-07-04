Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 57 deaths, 721 fewer active cases

Share this: Facebook

Fifty-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 084, according to figures posted on July 4 by the national information system.

This includes one death registered in the past day.

The lowest Covid-19 death toll in a week in Bulgaria so far in 2021 was 38, in the week ending June 27. The highest in a week so far this year was 857, in the week ending April 4.

To date, 422 034 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus. The figure has risen by 519 in the past week.

The July 4 report said that there were 8661 active cases, a decrease of 721 in the past week.

According to the report, 1183 people recovered from the virus in the past week, bringing the total to 395 289, including seven in the past day.

There are 1315 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 246 in the past week, with 154 in intensive care, a decrease of 42 over that time.

Six medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 13 445, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

A total of 64 008 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past week, bringing the total to 1 788 904 since Bulgaria began its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on December 27 2020. This figure includes 3597 doses administered on Saturday.

So far, 819 980 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 34 985 in the past week. The total includes 1616 people on Saturday.

The July 4 report said that of 9865 tests done on Saturday, 51 – about 0.51 per cent – proved positive.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

