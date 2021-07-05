Covid-19 in Bulgaria: On second consecutive Sunday, no new deaths registered

Share this: Facebook

July 4 was the second consecutive Sunday in nine months that no new deaths were registered among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19.

No new deaths were registered last Sunday, but the national information system report last Tuesday included 13 deaths.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll remains at 18 084, according to the July 5 daily report by the national information system.

Of 3900 tests on Sunday, 19 – about 0.48 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 422 053 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The July 5 report said that there were 8588 active cases, a decrease of 73 in the past day.

The report said that 92 people had recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 395 381.

There are 1245 patients in hospital, a decrease of 70 in the past day, with 152 in intensive care, a decrease of two.

A total of 13 446 medical personnel have tested positive – again, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus – including one in the past day.

To date, 1 791 061 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2157 on Sunday.

A total of 820 975 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 995 on Sunday.

