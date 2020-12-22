Bulgarian state railways’ new locomotives go into service

Share this: Facebook

The first of Bulgarian state railways BDZ’s new locomotives went into service on December 22, BDZ said.

The Siemens locomotives will pull daily high-speed trains between Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia and the Black Sea cities of, respectively, Varna and Bourgas.

The trains will be made up of 15 carriages overhauled in Bulgaria, of which the first four are already included in the trains, BDZ said.

The launch of the two new locomotives coincided with the opening of the renovated Poduyane railway station, built in 1930.

Bulgaria’s Transport Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov said at the launch ceremony that in 2021, fifteen new locomotives will go into service on the country’s main and busiest rail routes.

(Photos: BDZ, and Sofia municipality)

