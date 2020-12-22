Covid-19: Balkan Holidays cancels Bulgaria charter flights from January 23 to February 6

Share this: Facebook

British specialist tour operator Balkan Holidays said on December 22 that because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it had decided to cancel all of its Bulgaria charter flights, flight only, and package holidays departing from January 23 2021 up to and including February 6.

“It is important for us to be able to deliver your holiday and enjoy a well-deserved holiday on the slopes,” the company said on its Facebook page.

“We are therefore inviting you to rebook your holiday or flight for later this winter season or for winter 2021-22. If you fancy swapping the slopes for the beach, you can also use this opportunity to book a summer 2021 holiday.”

Against the background of reports of a new strain of Covid-19 in the UK, Bulgaria announced on December 20 that it was closing its airspace to flights from the UK. The country subsequently outlined exceptions to which the ban applies, while underlining that arrivals from the UK are subject to a 10-day mandatory quarantine. These rules apply, currently, until January 31.

Among Bulgaria’s major ski resorts, Bansko and Pamporovo have officially opened for the season, emphasising that they are complying with the Bulgarian Health Ministry’s regulations applicable to winter ski resorts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

