Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 114 more deaths, active cases decrease by 739

Bulgaria’s death toll linked to Covid-19 has risen to 6879, with 114 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the December 23 daily report by the national information system.

Of 6233 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 1799 proved positive – about 29.8 per cent.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 263 are in the city of Sofia, 180 in the district of Varna and 160 in the district of Plovdiv.

To date, 194 271 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases.

There are 82 302 active cases, 739 fewer than the figure in the December 22 report by the national information system.

A total of 6123 patients are in hospital, a decrease of 164. Five hundred and twenty-six are in intensive care, an increase of three.

Ninety-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 8596.

The national information system said that in the past 24 hours, 2424 people had recovered from the virus, bringing the total to date to 105 090.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

