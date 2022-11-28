Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 30 deaths, 1736 new cases

The deaths of 30 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 38 027, according to figures posted on November 28 on the unified information portal.

A total of 1736 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 286 584.

In the past week, the number of active cases decreased by 2170, from 7614 to 5444.

As of the November 28 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 44.04 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 58.43 a week ago.

There are 460 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 23 fewer than a week ago.

There are 56 in intensive care, one more than the figure in the November 21 report.

A total of 16 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 225.

A total of 4 595 143 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 3181 in the past week.

The report said that 2 074 115 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 154 in the past week.

A total of 932 253 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 2980 in the past week.

The November 28 report said that 59 684 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 2980 in the past week.

(Photo: Plovdiv municipality)

