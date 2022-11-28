Bulgaria issues weather warnings for 8 districts over forecast heavy rain

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for the district of Bourgas for November 29 because of forecast heavy rain.

Seven districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of forecast heavy rain.

The seven districts are Dobrich, Varna, Shoumen, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo and Kurdzhali.

The remaining 20 districts of Bulgaria are classified as Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place for Tuesday.

