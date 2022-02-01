Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll in January was 2363

Share this: Facebook

A total of 2363 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past month, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 33 318, according to the February 1 report by the unified information portal.

To date, 951 965 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, an increase of 204 857 compared with the figure in the January 1 report.

There are 244 233 active cases, 142 654 more than a month ago.

There are 5705 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 1683 more than the figure in the January 1 report, while 506 are in intensive care, 49 more than a month ago.

In the past month, 2554 medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to date to 20 634.

A total of 4 165 478 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 464 818 in the past month.

A total of 1 996 484 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 81 574 in the past month, while 611 314 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 336 261 in the past month.

On January 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 342.3 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis. As of February 1, the figure is 1754.65.

