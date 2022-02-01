Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 158 deaths, 10 151 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 158 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 33 318, according to the February 1 report by the unified information portal.

Of 42 246 tests done in the past day, 10 151 – about 24.02 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 951 965 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 244 233 are active.

The number of active cases increased by 4913 in the past day.

The unified information portal said that as of February 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 1754.65 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 1749.18 on January 31.

The report said that in the past day, 5080 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 674 414.

There are 5705 patients in hospital, with 1015 newly admitted. There are 506 in intensive care, the same figure as in the January 31 report.

A total of 146 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 20 634.

So far, 4 165 478 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 7975 in the past day.

A total of 1 996 484 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 2955 in the past day, while 611 314 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 4397 in the past day.

