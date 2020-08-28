Covid-19: Denmark removes quarantine requirement for arrivals from Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



As of August 29, Denmark will no longer require people arriving from Bulgaria to go into 14-day quarantine, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said, quoting Danish authorities.

Following a weekly update and assessment, Denmark has moved Bulgaria from its orange to its yellow classification of countries.

This means both that citizens of Bulgaria arriving in Denmark no longer have to prove a valid reason for entering the country, and that the quarantine requirement is lifted, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

Denmark’s recommendation regarding travel to Bulgaria is changed from “refraining from unnecessary travel” to showing “increased attention” during the trip.

Bulgarians wishing to enter Denmark need show only either a valid Bulgarian identity card or passport.

At the same time, the Danish police reserve the right to refuse to admit foreigners, irrespective of the classification of the country they are arriving from, if the foreigners show symptoms of illness, including cough and fever.

Further information is available at the website https://politi.dk/en/coronavirus-in-denmark/travelling-in-or-out-of-denmark/persons-resident-in-open-countries.

(Photo: goodfreephotos.com)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments