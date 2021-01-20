Bulgaria’s Finance Minister Kiril Ananiev tests positive for Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Finance Minister Kiril Ananiev has tested positive for Covid-19, the ministry said on January 20.

Ananiev was in good condition, the ministry said.

Until he resumes his duties, Deputy Finance Minister Rositsa Velkova will act in his stead.

Ananiev previously was Health Minister in Boiko Borissov’s third government, until his replacement in that portfolio in July 2020 by Kostadin Angelov.

Ananiev is the latest of the members of government or other holders of senior posts in Bulgaria who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Borissov tested positive in October, the same month as central Bulgarian National Bank governor Dimitar Radev and Bulgaria’s member of the European Commission, Mariya Gabriel.

Bulgaria’s Minister of Youth and Sport Krassen Kralev tested positive in August.

Other Bulgarian politicians who have previously tested positive for new coronavirus include the leader of the parliamentary group of Borissov’s GERB party, Dr Daniela Daritkova, and the leader of the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, Kornelia Ninova.

