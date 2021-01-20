Bulgaria to hold 2021 census from September 7 to October 3

Share this: Facebook

The 2021 census in Bulgaria will be held from September 7 to October 3, Bulgaria’s Cabinet decided on January 20.

Bulgaria’s census had been due to begin in January, but at the request of the National Statistical Institute, citing the Covid-19 crisis, Parliament approved an amendment to the law allowing the Cabinet to postpone it.

In February 2020, it was estimated that the holding of the census would cost about 38.2 million leva (about 19.5 million euro).

Bulgaria’s most recent census was in 2011. The 2021 census is part of a wider process across all European Union countries.

The electronic aspect of the 2021 census will be conducted online from midnight on September 7 to midnight on September 17.

Visits to households by enumerators will take place from 8am on September 18 to 8am on October 3.

(Photo: Marco Michelini)

