Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 37 more deaths, active cases drop by 4155

Thirty-seven Covid-19 patients in Bulgaria died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 8651, according to the January 21 daily report by the national information system.

Of 8057 tests done in the past day, 482 – about 5.98 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 213 409 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 29 660 are active. This is a decrease of 4155 in the number of active cases, compared with the previous day.

A total of 4600 people recovered in the past day, bringing the total to 175 098, according to the national information system.

There are 3220 patients in hospital, a decrease of three in the past 24 hours, with 327 in intensive care, an increase of nine.

Twenty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date – counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus – to 9339.

The national information system aid that 1901 people in Bulgaria were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 24 127.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

