Bulgaria issues EU certificates of recovery from Covid-19

Bulgaria has begun issuing EU-format certificates of recovery from Covid-19, Informatsionno Obsluzhvane, Bulgaria’s state-owned IT company, said.

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said that the certificate is valid from the 15th to the 180th day from the date of the first positive PCR test for Covid-19.

All those who are recorded in the national register may download the certificate of having undergone and recovered from Covid-19 at https://www.his.bg/bg/dgc in the section Аз и моето семейство.

A qualified electronic signature (QES) is not required to download the certificate.

Informatsionno Obsluzhvane said that in the first minutes that the facility went online on June 5, more than 1000 patients had received their documents.

It said to receive the certificate, people must enter their identity number, identity card number and a special code sent via text message. The text messages are sent to those who had provided a mobile phone number to the authorities when their data was entered in the Covid register.

Informatsionno Obsluzhvane said that in line with European Commission rules, only PCR tests, not antigen tests, are recognised as proof of having undergone Covid-19.

Separately, between June 1 and 5, more than 100 000 EU Digital Covid Certificates were issued via the system.

On June 4, more than 60 000 digital Covid certificates were re-issued in the EU format.

Informatsionno Obsluzhvane said that documents certifiying a negative test would be available at the website in the second half of June.

