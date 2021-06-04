Bulgaria: More than 30 000 Covid-19 vaccination certificates re-issued in 4 hours

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



In less than four hours after the service became available on June 4, more than 30 000 Covid-19 vaccination certificates – now in EU format – were re-issued, according to Informatsionno Obsluzhvane, Bulgaria’s state-owned IT company.

Informatsionno Obsluzhvane said that the system is designed to make it as easy as possible for people so that they do not need to visit their GPs or the vaccination centres that administered the vaccine to get the new version of the vaccination certificate.



Holders of an already issued certificate can get the document re-issued in European format from the National Health Information System website https://www.his.bg/ in the section Аз и моето семейство. That section of the website is in Bulgarian and English.

Needed to do so are a Bulgarian identity EGN or other type of identity number, such as a passport number, an ID card number and the National Reference Number (NRN) obtained during the registration of the dose administered in the National Immunisation Register. The NRN can be found in the old certificate, in the column “National Reference Number”.

The system allows the document to be downloaded only if all data entered is correct.

Generating the certificate does not require a qualified electronic signature (QES).



“The significant number of reissued documents in just a few hours shows that the system works flawlessly,” Informatsionno Obsluzhvane director Ivailo Filipov said.

He said that so far no technical problems had been identified in generating the European green certificate.



Bulgaria is one of seven countries in the EU that started issuing a European green certificate on June 1 2021, although the European Commission regulation officially enters into force on July 1.

The other countries are Greece, Germany, Croatia, Denmark, Poland and the Czech Republic.

A total of 13 countries have managed to integrate their systems with the EC system.

(Photo: Patize Ozturk)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!