Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 18 deaths, 1.1% tests positive

The deaths of 18 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in Bulgaria on June 4, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 810, according to the June 5 report by the national information system.

Of 14 275 tests, 157 – about 1.1 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 419 337 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 15 596 active cases, a decrease of 521 in the past day.

The report said that 660 people recovered in the past day, bringing the total to 385 931.

There are 2629 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 136 in the past day, with 293 in intensive care, a decrease of 16.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 13 424, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The report said that on June 4, 21 757 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered, bringing the total to 1 450 850 since the December 27 2020 start of Bulgaria’s vaccination campaign.

So far, 616 035 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This figure includes 14 633 people on June 4.

