Covid-19: Greece drops quarantine requirements for Bulgarians as of June 15

Greece will admit Bulgarian citizens with no mandatory quarantine requirements as of noon on June 15, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said.

Bulgaria’s embassy in Athens said that Greek border guards would provide Bulgarian citizens with declaration forms to state their full names and the destination of their trip.

There will be random testing for Covid-19. If the test is positive, the person will have to go into mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The Foreign Ministry said that it recommended that Bulgarian citizens who tested positive at the border return to Bulgaria rather than entering Greece, Bulgarian National Television said.

Airports in the Greek cities of Athens and Thessaloniki will start receiving international flights from June 15.

Mandatory testing for coronavirus at the airport and 14-day quarantine in the event of a positive result remain only for people, irrespective of their nationality, who come from areas of Covid-19 risk, according to the European Aviation Safety Agency.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

