Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1386 active cases, 174 deaths

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by 15 in the past 24 hours to 1386, according to national information system data posed on June 15.

Of the 1409 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 24 produced a positive result, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus to date to 3290, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered.

A total of 104 486 PRC tests have been done to date.

Of the 24 newly-confirmed cases, counting by district, nine are in Shoumen, four in Turgovishte, three in the city of Sofia, three in the district of Sofia, two in Plovdiv, and one each in Dobrich, Kurdzhali, Lovech and Smolyan.

A total of 1730 patients have recovered, seven in the past 24 hours.



There are 244 patients in hospital, 15 of them in intensive care.



The number of medical personnel who have tested positive is 318, with no new cases in the past 24 hours.



The death toll has risen by two in the past 24 hours, to 174. Those who died were a 36-year-old woman, who had no other illness, and a 45-year-old woman, who had pneumonia, heart disease and chronic neurological disease.

