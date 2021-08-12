Bulgaria donates 50 000 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria has, with the assistance of its Foreign Ministry, donated 50 000 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the ministry said on August 12.

The Foreign Ministry statement did not specify the brand of vaccines, but the Health Ministry and the national vaccination headquarters previously spoke of the looming expiry of large numbers of AstraZeneca vaccines, for which there has been little demand in Bulgaria.

“The donation is a sign of solidarity with the country’s efforts to overcome the spread of the coronavirus, which is further proof of the existing friendly relations between the two countries,” Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.



Bulgaria continues to strongly support Bosnia and Herzegovina’s European and Euro-Atlantic path, remaining committed to intensifying political dialogue, trade, economic, cultural, tourism and military co-operation, and to creating even more preconditions for heightened ties between the countries, historically connected for centuries, the ministry said.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is grateful to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as to the Ministry of Health of Bulgaria, for the assistance that made it possible for the donation to be implemented in a short period of time, the ministry said.

The donation by Bulgaria of vaccines against Covid-19 to a foreign country is the second to be announced by the caretaker government in Sofia, following a donation of Covid-19 vaccines to Bhutan, as The Sofia Globe reported on July 14.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

