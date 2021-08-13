Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 15 deaths, 882 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Fifteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 321, according to the August 13 report by the national information system.

Of 18 733 tests, 882 – about 4.7 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 431 292 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 13 216 are active. The number of active cases increased by 639 in the past day.

The report said that 228 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 399 755.

There are 1264 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 42 in the past day, with 106 in intensive care, a decrease of two.

Eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 538.

So far, 2 138 659 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 11 841 in the past day, the report said.

A total of 1 063 195 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 7002 in the past day, according to the national information system report.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!