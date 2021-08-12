Bulgaria’s H1 exports up 20.8%, imports 24.8% y/y

Share this: Facebook

The total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria in the first half of 2021 was 20.8 per cent higher than in the first half of 2020, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on August 12.

The value of goods exported from Bulgaria from January to June 2021 was 31 996.5 million leva, the NSI said.

In June 2021 alone, exports added up to 5 637.5 million leva, an increase of 27.8 per cent compared with June 2020.

The total value of all goods imported into Bulgaria in January – June 2021 amounted to 35 606.4 million leva (at CIF – cost, import and freight – prices), about 24.8 per cent more than in the first half of 2020.

In June 2021, the total imports of goods increased by 33.2 per cent compared with June 2020, adding up to 6 446.2 million leva.

The total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was negative in the period January – June 2021, amounting to 3 609.9 million leva).

In June 2021, Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative and added up to 808.7 million leva, the NSI said.

The figures for the first half of 2021 and the comparisons come against the background of the drop in trade figures in the first half of 2020, a consequence of the Covid-19 crisis.

As The Sofia Globe reported on August 12 2020, in the first half of last year, Bulgaria’s exports fell by eight per cent and imports by 11.7 per cent compared with the first half of 2019.

