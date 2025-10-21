Bulgaria’s current political drama appears to be slowing towards dénouement



Bulgaria’s political drama sparked a week earlier appeared on October 21 to be heading towards a dénouement, as talk receded of changes to the government and with the ruling coalition partners instead holding negotiations on a draft Budget for next year.

The current drama began with GERB-UDF leader Boiko Borissov reacting to his coalition’s poor showing in by-elections in Pazardzhik by speaking emotionally about “reformatting” the national ruling coalition, possibly by bringing in the Movement for Rights and Freedoms – New Beginning party headed by Magnitsky Act-sanctioned Delyan Peevski as an official governing partner.

But talks on October 20 on these issues, including the possible ouster as National Assembly Speaker of Natalia Kiselova, of government minority partner the Bulgarian Socialist Party – United Left, did not go ahead, reportedly because some BSP – United Left representatives were not available. In his remarks on October 14, Borissov had indicated that he wanted Kiselova out.

An apparent turning point in the drama came on October 20, as Peevski said that he had voiced backing for the government remaining in place with GERB-UDF’s Rossen Zhelyakov continuing to occupy the Prime Minister’s chair.

Peevski’s comments on Monday also were seen as diminishing the possibility that the MRF – New Beginning would officially have Cabinet seats in a “reformatted” government.

While amid the drama the BSP – United Left had indicated it was open to a negotiated Cabinet reshuffle and even the ouster of Kiselova, the other official minority partner in government, populist ITN, made no public comment on the question.

The drama had led to the cancellation of the Cabinet meeting that had been scheduled for October 15, but on October 21, it met, dealing with all 35 items on its agenda in a 35-minute meeting. The agenda items were those that had been on the agenda for last week’s cancelled meeting.

The drama also led to Parliament failing to hold its sittings that had been scheduled for October 15 to 17, as GERB-UDF and MRF-New Beginning MPs absented themselves, denying the House a quorum. On October 21, Kiselova said that the sitting scheduled for October 22 would go ahead as planned.

The governing parties’ coalition council October 21 meeting ended without immediate clarity on what, if anything, had been agreed, or, for that matter, what they disagreed about.

At the close of the meeting, GERB-UDF’s Delyan Dobrev, who earlier had said that the gathering would discuss the parameters of a draft Budget for 2026, told reporters only: “The colleagues will tell you. Thank you”.

BSP leader and Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov chose to depart the Parliament building by a side exit to avoid encountering reporters.

According to Bulgarian National Radio, Pavela Mitova of ITN did not say a word and hid in a nearby cafe to avoid reporters’ questions.

