European Parliament backs changes to EU driving licence rules

Members of the European Parliament voted on October 21 to back a review of EU driving licence rules introducing provisions on novice drivers, a digital licence, and driving disqualification.

To qualify for a licence a driver’s test will now have to include knowledge on blind spot risks, driver-assistance systems, the safe opening of doors, and phone usage distraction risks.

As a result of demands by MEPs, new training and testing requirements will place a greater emphasis on risk awareness of pedestrians, children, cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

Driving licences should be valid for 15 years for motorcycles and cars, with the possibility for member states to reduce the validity period to 10 years if a driving licence is used as a national ID.

Driving licences for lorries and buses will be valid for five years. EU countries may reduce the validity period for drivers aged 65 or older in order to submit holders to an increased frequency of medical checks or refresher courses.

Before qualifying for their first licence or when applying for a renewal, a driver should pass a medical check, including tests of their eyesight and cardiovascular condition.

EU countries may opt to substitute the medical check for car drivers or motorcycle riders by self-assessment forms or other assessment systems designed at the national level.

For the first time, EU rules will set a probationary period for inexperienced drivers of at least two years. These drivers will face stricter rules and sanctions for driving under the influence of alcohol and not using safety belts or child-restraint systems.

In addition, 17-year-olds will be able to get a licence to drive a car (category B), but they will have to drive accompanied by an experienced driver until they are 18.

To mitigate the shortage of professional drivers, the new rules will allow 18-year-olds to obtain a licence to drive a truck (category C) and 21-year-olds to drive a bus (category D), provided they hold a certificate of professional competence. Otherwise, a person will have to be 21 and 24 respectively to drive these vehicles.

Under the new rules, a digital driving licence, accessible on a mobile phone, is intended to gradually become the main licence format in the EU. However, MEPs secured the right for drivers to request a physical licence, which should be issued without undue delay and in general within three weeks.

To reduce reckless driving while abroad a driving licence’s withdrawal, suspension or restriction will be passed on to the EU country which issued it, to ensure the cross-border enforcement of penalties.

National authorities will have to inform each other, without undue delay, about decisions on driving disqualifications related to the most severe traffic offences – including drink or drug driving, involvement in a fatal traffic incident, or excessive speeding (e.g. driving 50 km/h faster than the speed limit).

The new rules will enter into force on the 20th day following their publication in the

Official Journal of the European Union. EU countries will have three years to transpose these new provisions into national law and an additional year to prepare for their implementation.