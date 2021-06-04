More open-air vaccination points in Bulgaria this weekend

Share this: Facebook

Regional health inspectorates have organised vaccination points against Covid-19 in open-air places in eight cities in Bulgaria on the weekend of June 5 and 6, the Health Ministry said.

People will have a choice of vaccines and vaccination certificates will be issued on the spot to those who have completed the vaccination cycle, the ministry said.

In Bulgaria’s coastal city of Varna, there will be an outdoor vaccination point at the entrance to the Sea Garden, open from 11am to 6pm during the weekend. During the week, there will be vaccination points at the two major shopping malls in the city.

In Bourgas, there will be outdoor vaccination points at the three entrances to the Sea Garden and at the castle in the village of Ravadinovo.

In Veliko Turnovo, there will be vaccination points at the medical office at the Emiliyan Stanev school and at the club of pensioners and people with disabilities at the Vela Blagoeva school, open from 10am to 2pm on June 5.

In Pleven, on June 5 and 6, there will be a mobile immunisation office on Vuzrazhdane Square in front of the mausoleum, open from 10am to 4pm.

In Stara Zagora, there will be a mobile immunisation office at the entrance to the Artillery Park, open from 9am to 2pm on June 6.

In the Pazardzhik district, vaccinations will be on offer from 10am to 3pm in front of the buildings of Pazardzhik municipality and Velingrad municipality.

In the Gabrovo distrrict, a mobile team will be visiting villages according to a pre-arranged schedule, the ministry said.

Earlier, Sofia municipality announced that it was opening a fourth mobile vaccination point this week.

It will be in North Park, at the entrance from Beli Dunav Street in the Nadezhda 4 residential area.

The other three outdoor vaccination points in Sofia are in South Park, at the Gotse Delchev Boulevard entrance, in Borissova Gradina near Ariana Lake, and in Krasna Polyana, in the parking area of T-Market in Vuzkresenie Boulevard. The vaccination points will be open from 9am to 4pm. Sofia municipality said that at these three vaccination points, which opened for the first time last weekend, more than 1000 people were vaccinated.

Separately, the opening hours of the vaccination centre at the Military Medical Academy in Sofia are 8.30am to 4pm on Monday to Friday and 9am to noon on Saturday and Sunday.

At Alexandrovska Hospital in Sofia, one of the vaccination points remains open until 11pm, while the remainder are open daily from 9am to 5pm.

At Pirogov emergency hospital in the Bulgarian capital, the vaccination point in the van in front of the main entrance remains open until 11pm, while the remainder are open daily from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

At Tsaritsa Joanna Hospital, the vaccination point is open from 6pm until 11pm daily.

The Health Ministry said that as of June 4, everyone who had received a certificate for a completed vaccination cycle would be able to get their document re-issued in the EU format free of charge on the National Health Information System website https://www.his.bg/ in the section Аз и моето семейство. That section of the website is in Bulgarian and English.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

