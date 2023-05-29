Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 10 deaths, 581 new cases

The deaths of 10 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 38 379, according to figures posted on May 29 on the unified information portal.

A total of 581 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 307 270.

In the past week, the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria decreased by 106, from 2066 to 1960.

As of the May 29 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 19.49 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 21.19 a week ago.

There are 275 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 29 fewer than a week ago.

There are 34 in intensive care, one more than the figure in the May 22 report.

Eight medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 494.

A total of 4 612 803 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 74 in the past week.

The report said that 2 077 653 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 24 in the past week.

A total of 945 621 people in Bulgaria have received a booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19, including 47 in the past week.

The May 29 report said that 73 051 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 47 in the past week.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the ‘become a patron’ button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!