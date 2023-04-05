Bulgaria welcomes Finland’s accession to Nato

The accession of Finland to Nato will significantly contribute to security in the Euro-Atlantic area, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On April 4, Finland became the 31st country to join Nato.

“The country’s membership in Nato will send a clear political message about the relevance and strength of the Alliance and validity of the Nato Open Door policy that Bulgaria consistently supports,” Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

It would also open up additional opportunities for enhanced bilateral defence cooperation, the ministry said.

“We also expect to see the Kingdom of Sweden as a full-fledged member of the Alliance as soon as possible. The accession of both countries to Nato will be a significant step towards the establishment of lasting security and prosperity in Europe.”

Finland and Sweden submitted their applications to join Nato on May 18 2022.

The Protocols of Accession of the two countries to the Alliance were signed on July 5 2022 in Brussels.

On July 13 2022, Bulgaria’s National Assembly ratified the protocols for the accession of Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty.

(Photo via Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

