Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, fewer than 1% tests positive

Of 5601 tests for Covid-19 done in Bulgaria on Sunday, 47 – about 0.83 per cent – proved positive, according to the June 7 daily report by the national information system.

The report said that the deaths of seven people who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 17 820.

To date, 419 473 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 15 544 active cases, a decrease of one in the past day, according to the report.

Thirty-one people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 386 099.



There are 2613 patients in hospital, a decrease of six in the past day, with 287 in intensive care, a decrease of six.

The report said that no medical personnel tested positive in the past day, leaving the figure to date at 13 425.



So far, 1 464 251 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 4929 in the past 24 hours.



So far, 624 140 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This includes 4456 who completed the vaccination cycle on Sunday.

