Rule change allows Bulgarian minority in Serbia to write women’s surnames in Bulgarian style

Serbian citizens who are members of that country’s ethnic Bulgarian minority will now be able to write out women’s surnames using the suffix according to the Bulgarian style, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said.

This means being able to use the suffixes “ova”, “eva” and “ska”, as is the practice in Bulgarian.

Until now, the endings would be “ov”, “ev” and “sk”, which in Bulgarian denotes a male surname.

The Foreign Ministry said that the embassy in Belgrade had been notified of the change by the Serbian Ministry of State Administration and Local Self-Government.

The ministry had instructed all local administrations to implement the possibility of spelling out female family names according to the rules of the Bulgarian language and alphabet.

(Photo: Victor Semionov/flickr.com)

