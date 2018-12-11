Eurobarometer poll: 54% of Bulgarians see country’s EU membership as a good thing

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Fifty-four per cent of Bulgarians see the country’s EU membership as a good thing, according to a Eurobarometer survey commissioned by the European Parliament.

However, this puts Bulgaria in the second-lowest place, with only Hungary lower, at 49 per cent.

Of the Bulgarians polled, 10 per cent saw the country’s EU membership as a bad thing – the same as the EU average – while 33 per cent saw it as neither good nor bad, higher than the 20 per cent EU average.

Enthusiasm for EU membership was highest in Ireland (84 per cent) and Denmark (81 per cent).

Sixty-eight per cent of European citizens believe their country’s EU membership to be a good thing.

The first results of the telephone survey conducted with 26 071 respondents in the EU27 show a continuous increase in support for the European Union.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Comments

comments