Statistics institute: Bulgaria’s exports rose 1.4% in January – October 2018

The total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria from January to October 2018 was 1.4 per cent higher than in January to October 2017, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on December 11.

In the period January – October 2018 the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 46 039.8 million leva, the NSI said.

In October 2018, the total exports of goods added up to 5 376.1 million leva and increased by 7.4 per cent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in the period January – October 2018 amounted to 52 343.2 million leva (at CIF prices), 8.1 per cent more than the same period of 2017.

