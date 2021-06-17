EU Health Commissioner urges Bulgarians to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Vaccination against Covid-19 saves lives, reduces hospitalisations, allows us to return to a new normalcy and also allows us to travel, European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said at a news conference during a June 17 visit to Sofia.

“My message to all Bulgarian citizens is to get vaccinated. It is important that we do it for ourselves, for the people around us and so that we can return to the freedoms we had before the pandemic,” Kyriakides said.

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov said that he was confident that the European Commission would assist in organising the information campaign in order to achieve better results in immunising the population against Covid-19.

“We will also receive a methodology for estimating the number of people in the country who have already encountered the virus, been vaccinated or have developed immunity,” Katsarov said.

Katsarov said that the goal of the campaign was to provide people with accessible and verified information about the benefits of immunisation against Covid-19, which in turn would change attitudes and increase interest in vaccines.

Currently, immunisation coverage in the country is very low and Bulgaria can benefit from the experience of other member states that have conducted similar successful campaigns, he said.

(Photo, during a visit to a mobile vaccination point in Sofia, from Kyriakides’s Twitter account)

