13 000 motorists caught drink-driving in Bulgaria in January-November 2018 – Interior Ministry

Written by on December 26, 2018 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on 13 000 motorists caught drink-driving in Bulgaria in January-November 2018 – Interior Ministry

A total of 13 000 motorists, an average of about 1180 people a month, were caught drink-driving in Bulgaria between January and the end of November 2018, according to the Interior Ministry.

In the first 11 months of 2018, the registrations of a total 4493 vehicles the owners of which were caught drink-driving were temporarily suspended.

A total of 2964 motorists were caught driving after having used illegal drugs.

In terms of amendments to the Road Traffic Act approved in September 2017, a motorist found driving with a blood-alcohol level between 0.5 and 0.8 promille faces a fine of 500 leva (about 255 euro) and a driving licence suspension for six months.

A motorist caught driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.8 to 1.2 promille faces a fine of 1000 leva and a driving licence suspension for 12 months.

Driving with a blood-alcohol level higher than 1.2 promille is treated as a crime under Bulgarian law. The Penal Code provides for a fine of 500 to 1500 leva and imprisonment for up to three years.

Under Bulgarian law, a motorist who refuses to undergo a test for alcohol or drugs may be imprisoned for up to two years and a fine of 2000 leva.

(Photo: Zsuzsanna Kilian)

Comments

comments

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. Please click to support our advertisers!