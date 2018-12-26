13 000 motorists caught drink-driving in Bulgaria in January-November 2018 – Interior Ministry

Share this: Facebook

A total of 13 000 motorists, an average of about 1180 people a month, were caught drink-driving in Bulgaria between January and the end of November 2018, according to the Interior Ministry.

In the first 11 months of 2018, the registrations of a total 4493 vehicles the owners of which were caught drink-driving were temporarily suspended.

A total of 2964 motorists were caught driving after having used illegal drugs.

In terms of amendments to the Road Traffic Act approved in September 2017, a motorist found driving with a blood-alcohol level between 0.5 and 0.8 promille faces a fine of 500 leva (about 255 euro) and a driving licence suspension for six months.

A motorist caught driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.8 to 1.2 promille faces a fine of 1000 leva and a driving licence suspension for 12 months.

Driving with a blood-alcohol level higher than 1.2 promille is treated as a crime under Bulgarian law. The Penal Code provides for a fine of 500 to 1500 leva and imprisonment for up to three years.

Under Bulgarian law, a motorist who refuses to undergo a test for alcohol or drugs may be imprisoned for up to two years and a fine of 2000 leva.

(Photo: Zsuzsanna Kilian)

