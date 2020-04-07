Covid-19: Confirmed cases in Bulgaria add up to 577 to date

Share this: Facebook

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria is now 577, the national operational headquarters said on the evening of April 7.

This includes 12 new cases confirmed on April 7: Seven in Sofia, three in Stara Zagora, and one each in Plovdiv and Kurdzhali.

The statement said that 213 people were in hospital, of whom 21 were in intensive care.

The number of deaths has risen to 23, from 22 at the morning briefing. A 36-year-old man who had tested positive for Covid-19 died at St Anna University Hospital in Sofia.

He had been admitted to hospital on March 30 with pulmonary problems. When his condition worsened, he was moved to intensive care. The statement noted that he had lung and other problems dating from a car accident years before.

The statement said that to date, a total of 31 medical personnel in Bulgaria had tested positive for Covid-19.

