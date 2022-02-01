Bulgaria’s January road death toll was 33

Share this: Facebook

Thirty-three people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in January 2022, according to provisional figures released by the Interior Ministry.

The ministry said that this was five more than the confirmed figure for January 2021.

In January 2020, Bulgaria’s road death toll was 38, and in January 2019, it was 34.

In January 2022, there were 404 serious accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. Apart from the dead, 488 people were injured, according to the Interior Ministry.

(Photo via Pixabay)

