Unemployment in Bulgaria in December 2021 was 4.9% – Eurostat

Unemployment in Bulgaria in December 2021 was 4.9 per cent, down from five per cent in November 2021 and 5.6 per cent in December 2020, according to seasonally-adjusted figures released on February 1 by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

Eurostat said that the December 2021 figure represented an estimated 159 000 people in Bulgaria, compared with 162 000 in November 2021 and 184 000 in December 2020.

In December 2021, youth unemployment in Bulgaria was 14.8 per cent, representing an estimated 17 000 under-25s.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in November 2021 was 15.7 per cent, an estimated 18 000 under-25s, and in December 2020 was 15.9 per cent, an estimated 22 000 under-25s.

Eurostat said that in December 2021, the EU unemployment rate was 6.4 per cent, down from 6.5 per cent in November 2021 and from 7.5 per cent in December 2020.

In December 2021, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.0 per cent, down from 7.1 per cent in November 2021 and from 8.2 per cent in December 2020.

The youth unemployment rate in December 2021 was 14.9 per cent in both the EU and the euro zone, down from 15.3 per cent in the EU and from 15.4 per cent in the euro zone in the previous month, Eurostat said.

