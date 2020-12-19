Bulgaria’s Pamporovo resort opens 2020/21 ski season

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s mountain resort of Pamporovo opened its 2020/21 ski season December 19, with required precautions in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Between December 19 and 27, the resort is offering special-price lift passes, costing 52 leva for adults, 42 leva for youths and 31 leva for children, it said in a Facebook post.

On the afternoon of December 19, the resort reported snow cover of 90cm and said that seven pistes were open and six lifts were working.

Plovdiv news website podtepeto said that the skiing conditions were perfect and the slopes well-maintained.

There were relatively few people compared with previous seasons.

The report said that visitors were observing social distancing measures when boarding the lifts and on the slopes.

Following the anti-epidemic measures, the resort has invested in the digitalisation of basic tourist services to avoid close contacts or crowds in front of cash registers.

Bulgaria’s Bansko opened its ski season on December 17. The official website of Borovets said that this weekend, some lifts were working, but the ski zone remained closed.

(Photos: podtepeto.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

